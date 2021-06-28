3 children found dead at East L.A. apartment house in suspicious circumstances

Three children have been found dead inside an East Los Angeles apartment complex Monday under what the Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials described as suspicious circumstances.

The bodies were found at a home in the 600 block of South Ferris Avenue.

The children, whose ages weren’t disclosed, were pronounced dead at the scene. The Sheriff’s Department did not say how they had died but described the deaths as suspicious.

The discovery comes three months after three young children were found dead in an apartment on Reseda. In that case, the siblings’ mother was eventually arrested.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.