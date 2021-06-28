Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
California

Man fatally shot by LAPD in Pacoima after car pursuit, crash

LAPD Headquarters on 1st Street in downtown Los Angeles.
Prior to Monday’s shooting, there had been 17 LAPD shootings so far in 2021, six of them fatal and three in which no one was hit. Above: LAPD headquarters.
(Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times)
By Kevin RectorStaff Writer 
Los Angeles police fatally shot a man in Pacoima on Monday morning after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop, crashed his vehicle and then exited it holding a handgun, police said.

Lt. Raul Jovel, an LAPD spokesman, said Mission Division patrol officers reported seeing the man “driving recklessly” near the intersection of Osborne Street and Laurel Canyon Boulevard about 10 a.m., tried to stop him and then gave chase when he sped off.

After entering the 5 Freeway, the man allegedly took an exit at Terra Bella Street, where he “spins out and loses control of his car,” Jovel said.

Jovel said the man then allegedly exited his car with a handgun and was shot by at least one officer. Jovel said the man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, and pronounced dead there.

No officers were injured. A handgun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Jovel said officials were still trying to identify the man as of Monday afternoon. As with all police shootings, the incident will be reviewed by force investigators and come before the Police Commission for review.

Prior to Monday’s shooting, there had been 17 LAPD shootings so far in 2021, six of them fatal and three in which no one was hit. At the same time last year, there had been 16 LAPD shootings, five of them fatal. The LAPD ended 2019 and 2020 at 30-year lows in police shootings.

Kevin Rector

Kevin Rector is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering the Los Angeles Police Department. He started with The Times in 2020. He previously worked at the Baltimore Sun for eight years, where he was a police and investigative reporter and part of a team that won the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in local reporting. He is from Maryland.

