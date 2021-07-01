As Lava fire grows, another fire in Northern California explodes overnight

As the lightning-sparked Lava fire in Northern California continues to grow, another blaze is spreading in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest amid bone-dry vegetation, scorching temperatures and gusty winds.

The Lava fire, which is burning in a fairly remote part of Siskiyou County near the Oregon border, had swelled to nearly 20,000 acres by Thursday morning, drawing more than 1,200 fire personnel to battle the blaze. It has forced the evacuation of at least 8,000 residents, with gusty red-flag conditions fueling flames earlier in the week.

The fire ignited Saturday morning, and by Thursday, it was 19% contained, according to an incident report from the U.S. Forest Service.

While that blaze burned, another fire broke out to the south on Wednesday. The Salt fire was reported at 1:55 p.m. east of the 5 Freeway in the Lakehead area of Shasta County, north of Redding, said Suzi Johnson, a spokesperson for the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

It was initially reported at 5 acres, but by Thursday morning, it had ballooned to 2,800 acres and had no containment.

Record heat and dry conditions have set the stage for rapid fire growth, officials said. Wind also has driven the fires.

More of the same is expected, forecasters warned. Temperatures are expected to top out at 102 degrees Thursday. Winds could reach 16 mph.

“We’re looking at an extremely hot and dry weather pattern that’s continuing in the north state,” Johnson said.

Compounding concerns is the large number of visitors traveling to Shasta Lake for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Johnson said.

Many of the areas at risk in the Salt fire are near the lake, and firefighters are on high alert as a result.

“They’re trying to keep some kind of containment on it,” Johnson said, “because of the residents and because of the visitors that are coming around.”

The lake remains open, even as fire and air operations continue around it. On Thursday, “super scoopers” lifted water from the lake to drop on the blaze, she added.

Evacuation orders remain in place for Zola Drive, Cordes Court, Solus Campground Road, Old Mill Road, Antlers View Road and Tom Head Road.

An evacuation warning has been issued for the Lakehead area east of the 5 to Riverview Drive, and there are some road closures within the evacuated areas.

An evacuation center has been established at Central Valley High School. Residents of Gregory Creek Road are advised to shelter in place or go to Gregory Creek Beach.

Firefighters worked through the night to try to keep the fire east of the 5 Freeway. It closed briefly Thursday morning but since has reopened, Johnson said.