Advertisement
Share
California

As others chill, L.A. County sounds alarms over Delta variant, masks

People on the Universal City Walk.
Visitors crowded the Universal City Walk on June 15, as California lifted pandemic restrictions.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

For many this year, the Fourth of July marks a special independence day — one free of coronavirus restrictions after 15 months and with a sense that a new post-pandemic normal is at hand.

Across the nation, businesses are open, crowds are gathering, masks are coming off and, for the vaccinated at least, much of the fear of contracting COVID-19 is fading.

But in Los Angeles County, a sudden rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations has put a damper on the holiday spirit.

L.A. County public health officials are breaking with many other health departments, asking even inoculated residents to modify their behavior amid a concerning uptick in coronavirus transmission and the circulation of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Advertisement

In recommending that all residents wear masks in public indoor spaces — regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated for COVID-19 — the nation’s most-populous county is an outlier. Neither state nor federal health officials have taken that step.

Officials attribute the increase of cases and hospitalizations in L.A. County to the Delta variant spreading among the region’s unvaccinated population. About 51% of L.A. County residents are fully vaccinated, well behind most counties in the San Francisco Bay Area. There are some 4 million in L.A. County who have not had a single dose, including 1.3 million who are not yet eligible.

Two warning signs emerged in the past few days, showing how dramatically fortunes can change: Coronavirus cases in L.A. County have more than doubled in the last week, and hospitalizations are up by 30% — trends that are significantly worse than those observed nationally.

The increase is particularly notable among L.A. County’s Black residents, who are vaccinated at lower rates than other racial and ethnic groups. COVID-19 hospitalizations among Black residents rose by 11% between mid-May and mid-June.

California

Fears that Delta variant could ‘wreak havoc’ in L.A. prompted call to wear masks indoors

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 29: Judy Burns, 63, of Palmdale, sits inside Union Station wearing a face mask on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. While the available COVID-19 vaccines appear to offer strong protection, there's real concern surrounding the vulnerability of those who have yet to receive all their required shots, or any doses at all In L.A. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

California

Fears that Delta variant could ‘wreak havoc’ in L.A. prompted call to wear masks indoors

A new coronavirus threat is prompting Los Angeles County health officials to request a voluntary rollback of one of the freedoms fully vaccinated people only recently began to enjoy: no masks indoors.

More Coverage

Editorial: Mask confusion: The CDC and L.A. County offer conflicting guidance. Who’s right?

“We have enough risk and enough unvaccinated people for Delta to pose a threat to our recovery. And masking up now could help prevent a resurgence in transmission,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. “This is a precautionary recommendation, given that we don’t have all the information we wish we had.”

Among the biggest questions is whether Delta — which may be twice as transmissible as other coronavirus strains — poses a greater risk of infection for vaccinated people.

Though she’s quick to point out that all three vaccines available in the U.S. are “extraordinarily effective at preventing serious illness and death against the various strains of COVID and variants of concern,” Ferrer said there’s “increasing evidence that a very small number of fully vaccinated individuals can become infected with the Delta variant and may be able to infect others.”

Advertisement

California

Growing alarm over highly contagious Delta variant in L.A. County as cases keep rising

Union Station

California

Growing alarm over highly contagious Delta variant in L.A. County as cases keep rising

Health officials say the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus further highlights the importance of getting vaccinated.

More Coverage

What will really protect you from the Delta variant?

Israel is experiencing a surge of infections of the Delta variant, including among a significant number of those fully vaccinated — who represent 60% of the country — according to Ferrer.

And in India, healthcare workers fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine — which is not being used in the U.S. — “showed evidence of transmitting the Delta variant to others,” Ferrer said.

“Both the [World Health Organization] and the Israeli government recommend that until more is known about the variant, individuals should add a layer of protection by wearing face masks,” she added.

Advertisement

Ferrer’s concerns were shared by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who recently told reporters, “From my own perspective, if you’re going into a heavily crowded area, you don’t know if somebody is not vaccinated, and so you should just bring your mask with you and keep safe.”

On the other hand, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-diseases expert, maintained that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective against all known variants, including Delta.

“If you are vaccinated, you have a high degree of protection — so you need not wear a mask, either indoor or outdoor,” Fauci said of the federal guidance, while adding that local health authorities are free to offer different recommendations or mandates.

California’s leading health officials echoed Fauci.

Advertisement

“The data is clear: Nearly all new COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are preventable. The vaccines work and they protect us,” California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a statement Friday.

In the same statement, the state Department of Public Health said there are “enough people vaccinated against COVID-19 that the [healthcare] system is not at risk of being overwhelmed if cases increase.”

Science

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant?

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

Science

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant?

Lab tests and real-world experience offer reassuring evidence that COVID-19 vaccines offer a high level of protection against the Delta variant.

More Coverage

Postpartum depression on the rise, especially for women of color, during pandemic

L.A. County’s data show that if you’re fully vaccinated, you’re at very little risk of becoming seriously ill or dying. Countywide, 99.8% of people who have died from COVID-19 since December were not vaccinated.

Advertisement

“But the big unknown is: Can you become infected, have mild illness and go ahead and spread that infection to others? And we are looking for the answer to that question,” Ferrer said.

The use of masks, she added, “will help press pause on viral transmission while we learn more.”

L.A. County started seeing increases in the Delta variant in early April, and cases are rising. In May, the county had fewer than 20 identified cases per week, but by June, there were 60 to 80.

For the week that ended June 19, Delta made up nearly 50% of all cases analyzed in L.A. County; four weeks earlier, it accounted for less than 5%.

Advertisement

As of Thursday, 245 Delta cases had been confirmed countywide — twice as many as last week.

At the same time, average new daily coronavirus cases have more than doubled over the past week.

For the seven-day period that ended Thursday, there were 368 new coronavirus cases a day in L.A. County, a 129% increase from the previous week’s average of 161.

Advertisement

The number of patients sick enough to require professional care has also risen.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in L.A. County hit a record low of 212 on June 12. But as of Thursday, there were 275 hospitalized patients — a 30% increase, though still far below the peak of 8,098 during the worst days of the pandemic.

COVID-19 deaths remain low, at an average of five a day.

L.A. County’s trends are worse than those seen on the national scale. Average daily cases countrywide are up by 10% from the previous week, and daily hospitalizations are down by 1.3%.

Advertisement

Some experts look to Israel and India and draw different conclusions.

The rise in coronavirus cases in Israel may reflect the healthcare system there still testing vaccinated people for coronavirus infection, even if they have no symptoms. It would not be surprising if vaccinated people were found to have the coronavirus in the nose but no symptoms and low levels of virus in their bodies overall, according to Dr. Monica Gandhi, a UC San Francisco infectious-diseases specialist.

“I don’t call that a vaccine failure. I call that a success, because that’s exactly what your vaccine is supposed to do. It’s fighting the infection in your nose and bringing down the viral load, and you don’t get symptoms,” she said.

Advertisement

The data she’s seen indicate that, in general, “there isn’t a lot of transmission that occurs after vaccination if you’re asymptomatic.”

While there are reports about healthcare workers in India getting sick from the Delta variant despite being fully vaccinated, that is due mainly to the massive amounts of virus circulating there, Gandhi said.

“If you’re surrounded by a lot of virus, like you would encounter when community transmission was high in India, then the vaccinated were more likely to get a ‘breakthrough’ infection,” she said.

Science

Actual safety vs. hygiene theater: What will really protect you from the Delta variant?

Los Angeles, California-June 23, 2021-Zadie Williams, age 8, gets her temperature checked before entering summer school in the fourth grade at Hooper Avenue School in Central Los Angeles on June 23, 2021. All students must wear a mask at all times. Summer school has started in all grades in Los Angeles Unified Schools. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Science

Actual safety vs. hygiene theater: What will really protect you from the Delta variant?

The spread of the Delta variant has led to conflicting advice from various authorities on safety precautions. We consulted some experts.

Advertisement

L.A. County’s mask recommendation has drawn criticism from some corners.

“Los Angeles public health officials just scared off business travelers, conference organizers, tourists and others looking to get back to normal in the United States’ second largest city,” Dr. Marty Makary, surgical oncologist and chief of the Johns Hopkins Islet Transplant Center, wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post.

Ferrer defended her recommendation Thursday, saying she didn’t think asking people to wear masks would hurt businesses, and there is no request or requirement to reduce operational capacity.

Some epidemiologists said the county’s recommendation is not unreasonable until more information about the Delta variant emerges. The World Health Organization is taking a similar approach, while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not, with federal officials pointing out that the U.S. has high vaccination rates compared with many other countries.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of a judgment call at the state or local level,” said UC San Francisco epidemiologist Dr. George Rutherford.

What makes sense for L.A. County may not make sense elsewhere.

San Francisco has 68% of its population fully vaccinated, and Santa Clara — Northern California’s most populous county — stands at 66%.

World & Nation

Delta variant causes new lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions across the globe

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a media briefing in Downing Street, London, Monday, June 14, 2021. Johnson has confirmed that the next planned relaxation of coronavirus restrictions in England will be delayed by four weeks until July 19 as a result of the spread of the delta variant. In a press briefing Monday, Johnson said he is “confident that we won’t need more than four weeks” as millions more people get fully vaccinated against the virus, which could save thousands of lives. (Jonathan Buckmaster/Pool Photo via AP)

World & Nation

Delta variant causes new lockdowns and coronavirus restrictions across the globe

The Delta variant, spreading rapidly throughout the world, is forcing new coronavirus lockdowns and restrictions as countries grapple with surges.

Advertisement

Over a recent seven-day period, San Francisco’s per capita daily coronavirus case rate was half that recorded in L.A. County.

“In the Bay Area, where there’s a lot more people vaccinated, it may not be as necessary,” Rutherford said of the recommendation for vaccinated people to mask up indoors.

There is widespread scientific consensus of the Delta variant’s infectious potential. Some early estimates of the initial coronavirus strains suggested that every infected person, on average, transmitted the virus to 3.5 others, Rutherford said. Each person with the Delta variant could potentially transmit the virus to more than six people.

Given the uncertainties with the variant, “it is prudent to consider ways that we can prevent additional cases occurring in a way that is not disruptive to the economy,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert with the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

Advertisement

“It seems to me a reasonably small price to pay” to ask — not require — vaccinated people to mask up indoors, Kim-Farley said. “If we can continue to try to keep new cases down in the face of this variant, as we continue to try to get more and more people vaccinated to the point where we can achieve ‘community immunity,’ then we can all take off our masks.”

Ferrer acknowledged that it can be distressing to hear new warnings regarding Delta.

“We’ve been for 18 months saying, ‘We’re sorry that this information keeps changing,’” Ferrer said. But, she added, she wants to “share the information as it comes in, so that everyone is working on a level playing field — having the same information we have.”

CaliforniaCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement