Wind-driven brush fire burns off 5 Freeway near Gorman

Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a wind-driven fire Sunday afternoon that they say erupted along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Gorman, prompting some evacuations.

This is the #TumbleweedFire burning next to the #5fwy in #Gorman. It’s about 200 acres and spreading at a fast pace. The fwy is open as of now but that could change at any time. Expect slowing through the area. @KNX1070 #knxtraffic @AlertWildfire pic.twitter.com/6PwgVrDyuh — Brian Douglas (@BrianDouglasKNX) July 4, 2021

Fanned by gusty winds, the blaze, dubbed the Tumbleweed fire, broke out at 1:45 p.m., had burned about 600 acres and has the potential to grow, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No structures are threatened, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, an off-road driving and hiking park, was evacuated, authorities said.

Containment is at zero percent. The National Weather Service said northerly winds are at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph around Gorman, and temperatures are in the mid- to high 80s.

