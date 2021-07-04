Advertisement
California

Wind-driven brush fire burns off 5 Freeway near Gorman

By Ruben VivesStaff Writer 
Los Angeles County firefighters were battling a wind-driven fire Sunday afternoon that they say erupted along the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Gorman, prompting some evacuations.

Fanned by gusty winds, the blaze, dubbed the Tumbleweed fire, broke out at 1:45 p.m., had burned about 600 acres and has the potential to grow, officials said Sunday afternoon.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No structures are threatened, but two firefighters suffered minor injuries and the Hungry Valley State Vehicular Recreation Area, an off-road driving and hiking park, was evacuated, authorities said.

Containment is at zero percent. The National Weather Service said northerly winds are at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph around Gorman, and temperatures are in the mid- to high 80s.

Ruben Vives

