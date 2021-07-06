Amber Alert issued for missing 2-year-old after mother is slain

Authorities were searching Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old boy believed to have been taken by his father.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday evening on behalf of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for Celestine Stoot III. The toddler was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, CHP officials said. The boy was taken by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr., authorities said.

The alert was issued for Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Bernardino, Imperial and San Diego counties.

The child’s 42-year-old father is wanted in connection with the death of Natasha Denise Barlow, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities identified Barlow, 43, as the boy’s mother but did not release any additional information.

Authorities are searching for a silver 2020 Kia Optima with a California temporary tag of U335133 or 8VQU461, Riverside County sheriff’s officials said.

Stoot should be considered armed and dangerous, and anyone with information is urged to call the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 245-3300 or 911.