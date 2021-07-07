Advertisement
Share
California

Man is sought in father’s fatal shooting in Rialto

Curtiss Booker Jr.
The Rialto Police Department released this photo of Curtiss Booker Jr., who has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of his father.
(Rialto Police Department)
By Melissa Hernandez
Share

A Monrovia man suspected of fatally shooting his father after a domestic dispute in Rialto was at large Wednesday morning, police said.

Curtiss Booker, Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Rialto police.

At around 11:16 a.m. Monday, Rialto police received several 911 calls about a gunshot victim in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street.

Booker’s father, 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr., was lying in the front yard of a house and later died of his injuries.

Advertisement

Witnesses told police there was a domestic dispute between father and son. The son took out a gun and shot his father, then fled, according to police.

People with information about the case should call the Rialto Police Department at (800) 782-7463 or (909) 820-2632. They should not approach the suspect, police said.

California
Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a Metro reporting intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering general assignments. Before coming to The Times, she was an investigative/enterprise reporter for Fresh Take Florida. Her other work can be found in the Associated Press, U.S. and World Report, Chicago Tribune and San Francisco Chronicle.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement