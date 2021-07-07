Man is sought in father’s fatal shooting in Rialto
A Monrovia man suspected of fatally shooting his father after a domestic dispute in Rialto was at large Wednesday morning, police said.
Curtiss Booker, Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous, according to Rialto police.
At around 11:16 a.m. Monday, Rialto police received several 911 calls about a gunshot victim in the 400 block of East Chaparral Street.
Booker’s father, 58-year-old Curtiss Booker Sr., was lying in the front yard of a house and later died of his injuries.
Witnesses told police there was a domestic dispute between father and son. The son took out a gun and shot his father, then fled, according to police.
People with information about the case should call the Rialto Police Department at (800) 782-7463 or (909) 820-2632. They should not approach the suspect, police said.
