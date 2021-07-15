Powerboat crash in Long Beach leaves one person injured and a dog missing

A powerboat accident on Wednesday night left one passenger injured and one dog missing and presumed dead, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

The 65-foot vessel hit the rocks at a Long Beach breakwater at a high rate of speed, the fire department tweeted Thursday morning. Fire Department lifeguards were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of the crash. Brian Fisk, the department’s public information officer, said it’s unclear who made the distress call.

Both people aboard — a man and woman in their 50s — and two dogs were in the water when lifeguards arrived. A third dog is unaccounted for and presumed dead, Fisk said.

One of the passengers was treated for injuries at the scene.

The boat is still in the water and salvage operations are in process. The cause of the wreck is still unknown, Fisk said.

“Traveling at night is a greater risk and you especially want to keep your speed relatively low if you are traveling with low visibility,” he said.

In addition, Fisk advises boaters to “have enough life jackets and life preserves available” for both passengers and animals onboard.