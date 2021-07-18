Mat George, popular podcast host, killed in hit-and-run in L.A.

Fans are mourning the death of Mat George, a popular podcast host, who was killed by a hit-and-run driver near the Beverly Center, authorities said.

George, 26, co-hosted “She Rates Dogs,” which focused on relationship advice and dating stories.

“I would rather you guys [hear] this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night,” his co-host Michaela Okland tweeted. “I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now.”

Friend and comedian Abby Govindan wrote on social media that George “was the funniest person I know hands down, funnier than most career comedians. I told him that every time we talked. His career barely got started and I was so excited to watch him succeed. I’m at a loss for words. Rest In Peace.”

George was struck around 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Beverly Boulevard, and police are asking for the public’s help with any information that might lead to identifying the motorist.

A white BMW was going eastbound in the No. 1 lane of Beverly Boulevard when it struck the Arizona native, who was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The motorist driving the BMW continued east, failing to stop.

Paramedics pronounced George dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at (213) 473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

