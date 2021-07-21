Advertisement
California

Would-be victim shoots 2 armed men who tried to rob him, video shows

A screenshot shows a man firing a gun at two others while two women run away.
A screenshot from a video shows an attempted robbery in the Fairfax area on Monday. The intended victim shot the two robbery suspects, police said.
By Chris Kuo
Two robbery suspects had the tables turned on them when the man they tried to hold up at gunpoint pulled a firearm and shot them, Los Angeles police said.

Video released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows two men getting out of a light-colored Dodge Avenger in a parking lot near Melrose Avenue and Vista Street in the Fairfax District around 7:10 p.m. Monday.

The men are seen in the video approaching three people — a man and two women — who were gathered nearby. One of the would-be robbers points a handgun at the man in the group, who in turn draws his own handgun and shoots at the suspects. Everyone immediately scatters.

Two of the robbery suspects were found a short time later and arrested, according to an LAPD news release.

Nicholas Brown, 22, and Markeil Hayes, 28, both from Los Angeles, were found with gunshots they had sustained during the robbery attempt, police said. Brown had a gunshot wound to his upper left thigh, and Hayes had been shot in his right calf, LAPD officials said.

Detectives from the LAPD’s Wilshire Division are searching for a third suspect, who was driving the Dodge.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Maloney at (213) 922-8216.

Chris Kuo is a Metro intern for the Los Angeles Times. He is originally from Massachusetts and is a rising junior at Duke University, where he studies English, political science and journalism. He serves as the Chronicle’s enterprise editor and has written for the 9th Street Journal and INDY Week.

