Water search underway for woman seen clinging to Santa Monica Pier

A multiagency rescue resumed Monday morning, 12 hours after a passerby reported watching a woman disappear in the surf beside the Santa Monica Pier.

A man reported to the Santa Monica Harbor Patrol at 8:45 p.m. Sunday that he had seen a woman, likely in her 30s wearing something resembling a swimsuit, clinging to the pier pilings and asking for help.

“The witnesses said that a wave hit her, and then she was gone,” said Lidia Barillas, a lifeguard captain for the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Lifeguard Division.

Emergency response teams swarmed the beach, with lifeguards arriving within a minute to search the water from the shore and from the department’s Baywatch Del Rey boat.

Video from the scene shows divers carrying rescue buoys combing the shoreline and beneath the pilings, using flashlights to illuminate the night. A Los Angeles County Fire Department helicopter can be seen circling the area, shining a beam onto the dark water. A crowd gathered on the pier to watch the operation unfold.

The search was temporarily called off at 11 p.m., Barillas said, and the teams went home to rest. They returned to the scene Monday morning. She said rescuers will continue to work until midmorning, when they will stop the subsurface search and lifeguards will take over looking from their towers and during land-based patrols.

The Santa Monica Police Department has not logged any recent missing persons reports that match the description of the woman, spokesman Rudy Flores said in an email.

“Reports can come in, and, who knows, sometimes things could be not correct. But for us ... we still have a standard response that we have when certain triggers come up,” Barillas said. “We do our due diligence and provide that service, and provide for the community.”

She added, imploring the public, “Please swim in front of an open lifeguard tower during daylight hours.”