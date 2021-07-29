Advertisement
California

San Diego sailor charged in connection with Bonhomme Richard fire

A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego
A fire burns on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 12, 2020.
(Getty Images)
By Andrew Dyer
San Diego Union-Tribune
SAN DIEGO — 

A San Diego-based sailor suspected of setting the devastating fire on the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard last year is facing criminal charges in the case, the Navy said Thursday.

“On July 29, charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice were brought forth against a Navy Sailor in response to evidence found during the criminal investigation into the fire started on USS Bonhomme Richard ... on July 12, 2020,” said Cmdr. Sean Robertson, a spokesperson for the San Diego-based 3rd Fleet.

“The sailor was a member of Bonhomme Richard’s crew at the time and is accused of starting the fire,” Robertson said.

Dyer writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune. This is a breaking story and will be updated.

