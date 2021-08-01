Photos show what July’s heat and drought looked like this summer

Hot, dry, and ‘unrecognizable’ describes July 2021.
The West boiled with record-breaking heat, and persistent drought that has left the Colorado River, Lake Mead and Lake Powell two-thirds empty, a ‘bathtub’ ring lining the shores of the largest water sources serving California.
As more frequent heat waves broke records this summer, our photojournalists documented what it looked like and how we coped.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“According to Merriam-Webster, a drought is a temporary condition,” Kuhn said. What is happening, he suggested, is something more permanent and troubling. “This is aridification.”
Eric Kuhn, former general manager of the Colorado River Conservation District
Death Valley was expected to reach record temperatures of 130 degrees, which equals the hottest temperature recorded on Earth in nearly a century. But that record came two days early on the afternoon of July 9th.
The award-winning Los Angeles Times’ photo staff works across Southern California, the state, the nation and the world to bring readers images that inform and inspire daily. A complete list of the Visual Journalism staff can be found on the Newsroom Directory. Recent galleries can be seen on our photography page.