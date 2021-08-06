LAX terminal briefly cleared because of suspicious vehicle

A suspicious vehicle prompted Los Angeles International Airport police to temporarily divert traffic around Terminal 5 early Friday, causing backups and delays for some travelers, authorities said.

Airport officials said the vehicle in question was parked unattended at the terminal’s arrivals section, and police evacuated the area around 5:20 a.m. An explosive detection dog sniffed the vehicle and picked up an “unknown scent,” officials said.

All traffic was stopped and diverted while airport police investigated.

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad unit arrived and cleared the vehicle, airport police said in a statement. They gave the all-clear and routine traffic at LAX resumed just before 7 a.m.

