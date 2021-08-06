One person fatally shot and one officer wounded outside La Habra police station, councilman says

One person was killed and a police officer wounded after a shooting outside the entrance of the La Habra police station in northwestern Orange County. Details about the shooting and the circumstances leading up to it are not yet known.

“I can confirm that there is an individual that was shot and his body is in front of the Police Department. It is not one of our officers,” La Habra City Councilman James Gomez said in a live video on Facebook just before 8 p.m. Friday. The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

“It’s a very, very active situation that’s occurring right now. Very active, very fluid situation — the investigation is going on, so some of the investigation [as] it goes forward could change with the amount of witnesses that they’re interviewing,” Gomez said in his Facebook video.

Gomez later told NBC 4 that one officer was shot and taken to UC Irvine Medical Center. Details about the officer’s condition are not yet known.

Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said that paramedics responded to a reported shooting at the La Habra police station on Euclid Avenue around 7 p.m., but Stafford was not able to share further information about the incident. The city of La Habra contracts with the county Fire Department for emergency medical services.

In another Facebook live video just after 10 p.m., Gomez said the police investigation would probably continue “through most of the night.”

The La Habra Police Department was not immediately available to comment but said it would be releasing a statement shortly.

This is a developing story.

