Southern California Edison won’t be prosecuted for its role Woolsey fire

Southern California Edison will not face charges for its role in the 2018 Woolsey fire, the California Department of Justice said Friday following an investigation.

Fire officials had previously said that high winds led a loose wire owned by SCE to make contact with conductors and spark the fire, which killed three people and burned 100,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to a statement by the California Department of Justice. SCE itself had admitted that its equipment was “likely associated” with the fire.

But investigators with the California Department of Justice said Friday that their investigation found “insufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt” that the loose wire caused the fire.

Justice officials said that to press charges, prosecutors would have to prove the company’s equipment caused the fire and that the SCE “was aware that its actions presented a substantial and unjustifiable risk of causing a fire [and] that it ignored this risk,” according to the statement.

“Acknowledging the tragic loss of life and offering condolences to the families, the California attorney general’s office has therefore closed the investigation into this matter,” the justice department said.