Growing Caldor fire injures 2 civilians in Northern California

A swiftly growing fire in Northern California’s El Dorado County has injured two people and prompted evacuation orders, state fire officials said Tuesday.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, both people were civilians who were injured in the unincorporated Grizzly Flats area and required transport by air ambulance.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately available.

The Caldor fire started Sunday and has grown to at least 6,500 acres, according to the most recent information from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group, which tracks wildfires in the U.S.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for the following areas:

Pollock Pines east of Sly Park Road, south of Highway 50 up to Ice House Road and north of Mormon Emigrant Trail including Jenkinson/Sly Park Lake

All roads off Grizzly Flat Road, and east of Mount Aukum Road in Somerset into Grizzly Flats proper

All roads off Happy Valley Road, east of Mount Aukum Road in Somerset to Sciaroni.

Leoni Meadows

Saw Town Creek

The Caldor area including North South Road

Dogtown Creek south of Caldor Road

Barney Ridge east of Omo Ranch Road

Omo Ranch Road to North South Road

Pi’Pi Valley up to Armstrong Hill

Evacuation warnings have been issued for four other areas and several shelters are open, including at Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive in Cameron Park.

People with small animals are being asked to call El Dorado County Animal Services at (530) 621-5795.

A large animal evacuation shelter is open at Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St. in Plymouth. For more information on the large animal shelter, call (530) 621-5795 or (530) 647-6227.