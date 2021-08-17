San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy shot during traffic stop
A deputy was shot Tuesday afternoon while attempting to make a traffic stop, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The deputy was alert and taken to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Further information was not immediately available.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.
