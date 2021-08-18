New fire prompts evacuations near Lake Isabella in Kern County

A growing brush fire in Kern County has prompted officials to issue evacuation orders Wednesday night.

The French fire has burned at least 50 acres east of Lake Isabella, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

#FrenchFire Update. Evacuation Orders have been put into effect for the Sawmill area/community due to the French Fire. Red Cross will set up a evacuation center at:

Kern River Valley Senior Center

6403 Lake Isabella Road

Lake Isabella, CA 93240 pic.twitter.com/bSwUONMrI5 — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) August 19, 2021

Evacuation orders are in place for the Sawmill area, fire officials said. The Red Cross will set up an evacuation center at Kern River Valley Senior Center, 6403 Lake Isabella Road.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.