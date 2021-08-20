Security incident prompts evacuations at John Wayne Airport in Orange County
A security incident Friday evening has prompted the evacuation of John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
AnnaSophia Servin, an airport spokeswoman, confirmed there was a “security incident” but said she did not have more information.
The evacuation of all terminals is a precautionary measure, Servin said.
Further information was not immediately available Friday night.
This is a developing story and will be updated .
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.