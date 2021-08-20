Advertisement
California

Security incident prompts evacuations at John Wayne Airport in Orange County

John Wayne memorial statue
The John Wayne memorial statue at John Wayne Airport in Orange County.
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
A security incident Friday evening has prompted the evacuation of John Wayne Airport in Orange County.

AnnaSophia Servin, an airport spokeswoman, confirmed there was a “security incident” but said she did not have more information.

The evacuation of all terminals is a precautionary measure, Servin said.

Further information was not immediately available Friday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated .

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

