Advertisement
Share
California

Brush fire in Riverside County grows to at least 50 acres, prompts evacutions

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Share

A brush fire burning south of Anza in Riverside County had grown to at least 50 acres by late Tuesday, according to state fire officials.

The Rock fire started at 1:38 p.m. near Gulley View Drive and Rock Canyon Road, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had blackened two or three acres and was “burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread,” fire officials said.

Advertisement

It soon grew to about 10 acres and by shortly after 4 p.m. was at least 50 acres, fire officials said.

Authorities have not said whether any structures have burned. No injuries have been reported.

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

  • South of Bailey Road
  • West of Termilliger Road
  • South of Nickerson and Tule Canyon Truck Trail
  • East of Nicholson Springs Road

The following areas are under evacuation warnings:

  • South of Coyote Canyon Road
  • East of Terwilliger Road
  • North of Tule Canyon Truck Trail
  • West of Covered Wagon Trail

Large and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.

CaliforniaFires
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement