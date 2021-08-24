Brush fire in Riverside County grows to at least 50 acres, prompts evacutions

A brush fire burning south of Anza in Riverside County had grown to at least 50 acres by late Tuesday, according to state fire officials.

The Rock fire started at 1:38 p.m. near Gulley View Drive and Rock Canyon Road, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Riverside County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had blackened two or three acres and was “burning at a slow to moderate rate of spread,” fire officials said.

Vegetation Fire: rpt @ 1:38 p.m. Gulley View Road X Rock Canyon Road in Anza. The fire is 10 acres with a slow to moderate rate of spread. No injuries or evacuations. Updates will be posted as information becomes available. #RockFIRE pic.twitter.com/f5FzpDTUB2 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 24, 2021

Advertisement

It soon grew to about 10 acres and by shortly after 4 p.m. was at least 50 acres, fire officials said.

Authorities have not said whether any structures have burned. No injuries have been reported.

The following areas are under evacuation orders:

South of Bailey Road

West of Termilliger Road

South of Nickerson and Tule Canyon Truck Trail

East of Nicholson Springs Road

The following areas are under evacuation warnings:

South of Coyote Canyon Road

East of Terwilliger Road

North of Tule Canyon Truck Trail

West of Covered Wagon Trail

Large and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus, 581 S. Grand Ave. in San Jacinto, fire officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.