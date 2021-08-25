California housing department mismanaged COVID-19 funds for the homeless, audit says

The California Department of Housing and Community Development did not properly distribute federal relief funds meant to help homeless residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the mismanagement was so prolonged that local organizations might lose the money because of missed deadlines, auditors said Tuesday.

After receiving $316 million under the federal CARES Act to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on unhoused people, the department “did not take critical steps to ensure those funds promptly benefited that population,” the state auditor’s office said in a report.

The department was in charge of distributing the funds to local groups that collaborate on homeless services and prevention under the so-called continuum of care. It took so long to finalize contracts that the local entities did not have access to much of the funding during the height of the pandemic, auditors found.

“Recognizing it lacked the capacity to manage this emergency funding, the department hired a contractor to manage the program although it did not do so until 14 months after the CARES Act passed” in March 2020, the report said.

Advertisement

Because the local organizations did not have access to the money in a prompt manner, they could struggle to spend their full allocations within federally mandated time frames and could lose the funding, auditors concluded.

“In the weeks and months following the passage of the CARES Act, we expected the department to have taken every step possible to ensure that timely access and it did not,” the report said.

In addition, the department hasn’t collected vital information needed to measure the effectiveness of the state’s use of federal funds to address homelessness, according to the report.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office sharply took issue with the report.

“Gov. Newsom acted quickly and comprehensively to protect people experiencing homelessness during the pandemic, which is why California’s approach has become the national model,” said a statement from Erin Mellon, Newsom’s spokeswoman.

“Unprecedented resources, deployed at a quick clip, has resulted in safely housing 42,000 individuals [and] the construction of permanent shelter for 8,000 more individuals,” the statement said. “To suggest anything else is to fundamentally misunderstand how impactful our response was at protecting unsheltered people’s lives from the worst ravages of COVID.”

Advertisement

The auditor’s office said that while the department strongly disagreed with the findings, it planned to implement the report’s recommendations, which include developing a strategy to operate more efficiently during emergencies.

The report also recommends that the department work closely with local organizations to establish a contingency plan to reallocate unspent money to “ensure that the state maximizes the intended benefit of this funding.”