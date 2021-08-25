Larry Elder’s ex-fiancee reports alleged 2015 gun incident to LAPD

Larry Elder’s onetime fiancee said she filed a report with Los Angeles Police Wednesday over an incident six years ago in which she said Elder checked to see whether his gun was loaded during an argument about the couple’s breakup.

Alexandra Datig’s statement to police also included a new allegation — that Elder pushed her in 2014 during what she called a fit of “drug induced anger.” She said Elder told her, “I don’t want you.”

Datig has opposed Elder in his campaign to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the California recall election. She said she filed the report because of Elder’s denial and the hostile reactions to her on social media that came after she went public with the claims last week.

“By reporting the facts to an official agency, media outlets have an opportunity to be presented with the facts,” Datig wrote.

Advertisement

She said she gave the statement to detectives from the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, and they told her it would take them three or four days to generate a report.

Asked about Datig’s complaint, Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman, said that due to “the confidential nature of domestic violence investigations, the department cannot confirm or deny whether there is an open investigation.”

Elder’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The candidate last week released a statement denying that he had “brandished” a gun at anyone. He declined to answer specific questions about the alleged incident and said the “salacious” allegations were a distraction from issues voters care about.

Datig’s statement Wednesday repeated her claim that the long-time radio host used marijuana excessively and said she felt abused when she got a “Larry’s Girl” tattoo on her lower back, only to have Elder say he had “branded” her.

She said that while she was trying to do work to support the radio show that Elder streamed from home in 2014 and 2015, he would try to get her to engage in sexual encounters with him and “complete strangers.”