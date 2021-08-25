Advertisement
Share
California

2 shot at Redondo Beach Pier; suspect in police custody

×
VIDEO | 00:44
Two shot at Redondo Beach Pier; suspect in custody

Two people have been injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night.

By Gregory Yee
Richard Winton
Share

Two people have been injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Redondo Police Chief Keith Kauffman said officers responded to a shooting and found two victims.

Officers located a suspect, Kauffman said. At some point, officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

Police search stand at the scene of a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier
Police search stand at the scene of a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. Two people were injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

For bystanders, the sound of gunshots brought confusion at first, then fear.

Joe Granda had just sat down with his brother for dinner at Tony’s on the Pier when they heard about five sharp cracks.

His brother though someone was setting off firecrackers, but Granada knew what the sounds were.

“I said, ‘No, those are f— shots,’” he said.

Everyone in the restaurant ducked under their tables, Granada said.

About five to 10 minutes later, he saw police swarm the pier and take up positions on the roofs of restaurants and other establishments.

Granada said he was able to see a man he believes was the shooter hurdle over a railing and into rocks below the pier with officers in pursuit.

He said he heard roughly five gunshots and saw the man stumble.

Advertisement

A police helicopter hovered overhead and Granada heard someone announce over its loudspeaker, “suspect is in the rocks.”

The scene remained active Wednesday night. About three dozen police cruisers from the Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Torrance and Hawthorne police departments were present.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Blood sits on rocks on the shore after police officers found a suspect involved in a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier
Blood sits on rocks on the shore after police officers found a suspect involved in a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. Two people were injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier.
(Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)
Advertisement

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement