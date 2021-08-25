2 shot at Redondo Beach Pier; suspect in police custody

Two people have been injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Redondo Police Chief Keith Kauffman said officers responded to a shooting and found two victims.

Officers located a suspect, Kauffman said. At some point, officers fired their weapons at the suspect.

Police search stand at the scene of a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. Two people were injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

For bystanders, the sound of gunshots brought confusion at first, then fear.

Joe Granda had just sat down with his brother for dinner at Tony’s on the Pier when they heard about five sharp cracks.

His brother though someone was setting off firecrackers, but Granada knew what the sounds were.

“I said, ‘No, those are f— shots,’” he said.

Everyone in the restaurant ducked under their tables, Granada said.

About five to 10 minutes later, he saw police swarm the pier and take up positions on the roofs of restaurants and other establishments.

Granada said he was able to see a man he believes was the shooter hurdle over a railing and into rocks below the pier with officers in pursuit.

He said he heard roughly five gunshots and saw the man stumble.

Advertisement

A police helicopter hovered overhead and Granada heard someone announce over its loudspeaker, “suspect is in the rocks.”

The scene remained active Wednesday night. About three dozen police cruisers from the Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Torrance and Hawthorne police departments were present.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Blood sits on rocks on the shore after police officers found a suspect involved in a shooting on Redondo Beach Pier on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021 in Redondo Beach, CA. Two people were injured and a suspect was taken into custody after a shooting at Redondo Beach Pier. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)