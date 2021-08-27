Advertisement
Four injured in shooting in West Hollywood

A map showing a shooting location near the 8400 block of Fountain and De Longpre avenues.
By Melissa Hernandez
Four people were injured in a shooting in West Hollywood early Friday morning and two male suspects remain at large, authorities said.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 4 a.m. near the 8400 block of Fountain and De Longpre avenues, said Capt. Ed Ramirez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Three victims were initially found with gunshot wounds and a fourth was later found a block away, he said.

All four were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive, Ramirez said.

Investigators are still canvassing the area searching for two male suspects, he said. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call LASD’s West Hollywood Station at (310) 855-8850.

Melissa Hernandez

Melissa Hernandez is a Metro reporting intern for the Los Angeles Times, covering general assignments. Before coming to The Times, she was an investigative/enterprise reporter for Fresh Take Florida. Her other work can be found in the Associated Press, U.S. and World Report, Chicago Tribune and San Francisco Chronicle.

