L.A. County sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually abusing minor

A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing a minor in San Bernardino County faced additional charges Wednesday of sexual penetration of a person under 18, oral copulation and sexual battery by restraint, authorities said.

Anthony Heriberto Galindo, 41, of Rancho Cucamonga, was accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old girl, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators with the agency’s crimes against children detail started looking into Galindo on Friday, the Sheriff’s Department said. They later determined he was a law enforcement officer in the Los Angeles area and that he coached girls’ softball teams.

Deputies arrested him on Saturday at the conclusion of their investigation and booked him into jail on suspicion of three charges, contacting a minor with intent for sex, oral copulation with person under 18 and sexual penetration against the victim’s will, the Sheriff’s Department said.

On Wednesday, the San Bernardino County district attorney’s office announced it had issued a “no bail warrant” against Galindo and filed four charges against him. The deputy is being held without bail on two counts of sexual penetration of a person under 18, and one count each of oral copulation of a person under 18 and sexual battery by restraint, the district attorney’s office said.

In a statement, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it was aware of Galindo’s arrest, that he had been relieved of duty and that his peace officer powers had been suspended.

“The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is monitoring the criminal outcome of this case,” according to the statement. “Due to the active investigation, we are unable to offer further comment at this time, but what we can say is Sheriff Alex Villanueva will not tolerate misconduct or criminal behavior of any kind, and those personnel who choose to break the law will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Galindo refused to be heard during a video arraignment on Wednesday and will be scheduled for an in-person arraignment at Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office said. If convicted, Galindo would have to register as a sex offender, the office added.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and ask that anyone who thinks they were victimized by the deputy, or has further information, should call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3615.

City News Service contributed to this report.