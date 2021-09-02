Advertisement
California

Shooting near Santee High in South L.A. prompts lockdown

By Richard WintonStaff Writer 
Los Angeles school police were treating a gunshot victim near Santee High School and had placed the campus on lockdown.

Few details were immediately available about the shooting or exactly where it took place.

Officials urged the public to avoid the area.

The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

