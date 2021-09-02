Shooting near Santee High in South L.A. prompts lockdown
Los Angeles school police were treating a gunshot victim near Santee High School and had placed the campus on lockdown.
Few details were immediately available about the shooting or exactly where it took place.
Officials urged the public to avoid the area.
The is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
