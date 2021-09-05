Vaccines, unemployment, housing, drought: Where top recall candidates stand on the issues

Several of the candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the recall election have spoken out against COVID-19 vaccine mandates, saying that while they believe inoculations are the key to ending the pandemic, they would take other steps to urge Californians to be vaccinated. If you are elected governor, what measures if any would you take to help bolster vaccination rates and protect the state against future surges in virus transmission?

John Cox: We have to make Californians trust the science and believe the government. Here’s the simple truth. Vaccines work. They are overwhelmingly effective. They are how we get our lives back to normal. When the government starts closing down businesses again and restricting our lives, it sends the wrong message. It says the vaccines don’t work and are a waste of time. They aren’t. They are key to ending this pandemic. We have to make sure people know that, know that they are safe, and then not backtrack and send mixed messages about their effectiveness.

Some people can’t have the vaccine for medical or other reasons; some have powerful immunity from having had the disease. They shouldn’t be mandated. It is shown that this disease spreads among vaccinated or unvaccinated but the unvaccinated have far worse symptoms. We should be working to educate people about this difference. We aren’t likely to “erase” this illness; it has animal reservoirs, unlike smallpox. We will have to live with it, develop better therapies and stress vaccinations — which may have to be done on a more regular basis. The one thing we should not do is multiply the problem by shutting down small business, keeping our kids out of school or imposing psychological and other ills by requiring masks.

The FDA has now approved fully the Pfizer vaccine and will hopefully address the others soon. I believe a major part of the reticence in the unvaccinated is the lack of trust in government. Removing Gavin Newsom will help that. He eroded the trust needed by acting hypocritically at the French Laundry [restaurant] but also by handing out no-bid contracts to donors and soliciting charitable donors for his wife’s foundation from companies with business before the state. My administration will stress integrity, transparency and absence of conflicts of interest to rebuild trust in California’s government.

Kevin Faulconer: I want children in school, workers employed, and Californians healthy. I encourage every Californian to get vaccinated, and will continue to do so as governor. I know many Californians are concerned about the Delta variant, and I share that concern. As governor I am going to listen to doctors and follow their advice. I will work with health experts to monitor hospital capacity and will empower local governments to make public health decisions based on the facts on the ground.

Given the critical importance of education, my administration would organize vaccination campaigns to ensure that all students, particularly those in disadvantaged areas, have access to vaccines once eligible. California also must ramp up its outreach to communities that data show are more likely to be unvaccinated by using trusted community advocates and organizations. I will focus targeted campaigns on improving vaccine rates among Black and Latino Californians, who are currently less likely to be vaccinated. I do not support a statewide ban on vaccine or mask mandates.

Caitlyn Jenner: There has not been a single governor who has mismanaged the pandemic worse than Gavin Newsom. He is the epitome of hypocrisy — dining at the French Laundry with his special-interest friends while he shut us down and ordered us to stay home. He personally chose winners and losers of the pandemic. His special-interest friends won while the rest of California lost.

When I’m governor, I will balance the safety of our residents with the economic impact of a shutdown. Last year, states like Texas and Florida did it well because their governors made balanced decisions based upon science rather than who wrote them the biggest campaign check. They did a great job of listening to the science without destroying lives. I would do the same and make sure we are encouraging vaccination, but not mandating it. What Newsom is doing with vaccine and mask mandates is completely beyond the pale of what any governor should do. Even the unions are standing up against him and pushing back. He simply does not understand that he can’t control us with his draconian rules.

Kevin Kiley: My approach would be based on trust — the precise opposite of Gavin Newsom’s. Newsom cast doubt on the vaccine last October to try to score political points, saying we couldn’t take the FDA’s word for whether it was safe. The chair of the United States Senate Health Committee said Newsom’s antics would “discourage Americans from taking the vaccine” and “cost lives.”

Newsom was then responsible for the slowest vaccine rollout in the country, ignoring my request for a special session of the Legislature where we could have provided oversight and assisted with the process. Most recently, he’s announced mandates that no other state has, then immediately rolled out campaign ads with dire warnings that a new governor would roll them back.

Newsom has played politics with the vaccine just as he has played politics throughout the COVID era — resulting in an excess mortality rate significantly higher than the national average. My approach would focus on building trust and promoting health while protecting individual rights.

Kevin Paffrath: As governor, my priority is making sure we use every tool available to combat COVID, and that includes incentivizing vaccinations with $250 for new adult vaccinations, encouraging each local business or community building to choose and disclose whether or not they require vaccines or masks, and encourage HEPA filtration/ventilation to make sure we can help minimize the spread of COVID where those who cannot get vaccinated or effectively wear masks are also protected, like in our schools.

A nurse gives a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman on Aug. 17. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)