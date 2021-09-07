Gavin Newsom vs. Larry Elder: A California recall guide

Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom created a national firestorm as San Francisco mayor in 2004 when he ordered the city to issue same-sex marriage licenses. He had survived a sex scandal as mayor of San Francisco, served eight years in the unglamorous job of lieutenant governor and weathered claims that he was too ambitious, too slickly handsome and too patrician-seeming — a supposed son of privilege whose bid for power was greased by his father’s big-money connections.

As governor, he has guided California through the coronavirus pandemic while also dealing with a series of other crises, including unprecedented wildfires, the racial uprising over George Floyd and a worsening drought.

Profiles

Issues

Analysis

Larry Elder

Conservative talk show host Larry Elder has emerged as the Republican front-runner in the race to replace Newsom if California voters recall the governor. He has been a fixture on conservative media for decades, appearing on KABC radio and, more recently, Fox News.

Elder grew up in South Los Angeles in a challenging childhood he has recounted in books. His extreme views and what critics say is an embrace of misinformation have made him a highly controversial candidate, and he’s come under attack by Democrats as well as some Republicans. His views on issues like abortion, taxation and COVID safety seemingly put him at odds with many California voters.

Profiles

His record

Analysis

