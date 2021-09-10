Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

Andrew Do, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors, confirmed on Friday that he tested positive for the coronavirus and would be quarantining at his home for 10 days.

Do said he was fully vaccinated and was experiencing mild symptoms. He planned to continue monitoring his condition and said he’d notify those he’d been in contact with.

Although I received both doses of the Moderna vaccine earlier this year, today I was notified I tested positive for COVID-19 after learning I was exposed. Following CDPH’s safety protocols, I started quarantining at home since yesterday and will continue for 10 days. — Andrew Do (@joinandrewdo) September 10, 2021

Do, in public statements and social media posts, has promoted vaccination clinics across the county. In July, he was heckled and faced anti-Asian comments during a meeting when he celebrated the county reaching a 1.2 million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone.

He recently faced criticism over a move that some said stymied the flow of accurate information about coronavirus activity in Orange County.

On Sept. 2, Do and Doug Chaffee, the board’s vice chair, ordered county officials to stop participating in press briefings held by another county supervisor — Katrina Foley.

The briefings had become one of the few sources of regular COVID-19 information in California’s third-most populous county after the Board of Supervisors stopped providing updates by its top health official at its meetings and suspended press briefings by health officials for several months.

Foley launched her series of regular COVID-19 news conferences on Aug. 9.

Do, in a statement, said the news conferences were political stunts that provided information that was already available.

Foley said the updates were needed to combat misinformation and sound the alarm about the Delta variant and its effect on hospitals.

