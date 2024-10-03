How to vote in California’s Nov. 5 election

Voting in California has never been easier. But it’s important to know about key deadlines for registration, early voting, casting your ballot and certifying election results. Voters can also track their ballots to ensure they are counted. Here’s what you need to know:

How do I check if I’m registered to vote?

Californians can check their status online with their California driver’s license or ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number here.

Can I still register to vote?

The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 21. You can register online here.

Paper applications are also available at county election offices, libraries, DMV offices or post offices. One can also be mailed to you by calling (800) 345-VOTE(8683) or emailing Elections Division staff . Paper applications must be postmarked or submitted at a county elections office 15 days prior to the election, which is Oct. 21.

People who fail to meet the deadline can register as conditional voters. Information on how to register can be found here.

Where can I find a voter guide?

The state and county will mail guides to every registered voter. You can see the state-issued guide online here. Check out guides by Times reporters here.

What if I need a guide or voting instructions in another language?

Voting information should be available in several other languages here.

Politics What’s on the November ballot in California? The presidential race between Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Trump is at the top of the ticket, but Californians will vote on a number of other races.

Can I vote if I don’t have a permanent address?

Unhoused people, those living off the grid and others who don’t have a permanent address are eligible to vote as long as they are U.S. citizens and California residents who are older than 18, not serving in prison for a felony conviction and not deemed mentally incompetent by a court.

People who lack permanent addresses can receive voting materials at shelters, P.O. boxes and businesses, though they cannot register to vote with addresses for P.O. boxes or businesses.

Voters displaced by the wildfires can have their mail ballot sent to another address by calling their county election office or visiting registertovote.ca.gov. Even if they set up mail forwarding with the Postal Service, their mail ballots will not be forwarded unless their address is changed with elections officials.

Every voter has the right to cast a ballot in person on election day.

What happens if I don’t get a ballot or if I lose it?

If you haven’t received your vote-by-mail ballot or lose or destroy it, you can contact your county elections office to be sent a second one. You can also show up at your local polling place and vote with a provisional ballot.

How do I return my mail-in ballot?

Ballots can be placed in drop boxes or submitted in person at voting centers. To find your closest drop box or center, enter your city and ZIP Code here. Ballots can also be mailed to county election officials so long as they are postmarked on or before Nov. 5. All vote-by-mail ballots in California come with a prepaid postage return envelope, so no stamps are needed. Don’t forget to sign the return envelope. To be counted, a ballot must be received by Nov. 12.

I want to vote in person. How do I find out where to go?

Polling place addresses are printed on sample ballots mailed to voters, but you can also find locations here.

What if I want to vote early?

Early voting begins on Oct. 7 at county elections offices. Many counties open additional early voting locations before election day. Secure voting drop-off locations must open no later than Oct. 8. Details about early-voting and drop-off locations will be posted at https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/.

How can I make sure my vote gets counted?

After you’ve sent in your ballot, you can check here to track it online. You’ll be able to see when it was received and when it was counted.

What happens after election day?

County election officials will count ballots and certify the results. In many races, results may not be known for days because mail-in ballots postmarked on election day have until Nov. 12 to arrive. County election officials must finalize their election tallies with the secretary of state by 30 days after the election, and the secretary of state must certify election results 38 days after the election.

