California

Did you have issues voting during the California midterm election? Share your experience

Early voting is underway at the polling station inside the Norwalk Registrar-Recorders office.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
California voters head to the polls Nov. 8 to vote for U.S. senator, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, controller, treasurer, attorney general and local races, including Los Angeles Mayor and L.A. County Sheriff.

The Times wants to hear about your experience voting in-person at a California vote center. Share your thoughts in the form below.

If you would prefer to share an anonymous tip, you can do so here.

