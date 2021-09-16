Off-duty L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy is killed, passenger injured in high-speed crash

An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was killed early Thursday morning after he drove a vintage sports car into a light pole in Temple City and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A female passenger also suffered unknown injuries when the vehicle, a 1965 MKIII Shelby Cobra, crashed into a sign near the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street and rammed the pole, a CHP spokesperson said.

The deceased driver was a 33-year-old Sheriff’s Department deputy a spokesperson for the department confirmed.

CHP investigators said the exact cause of the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m., was still under review, but they had determined that speeding was a contributing factor.