Off-duty L.A. County Sheriff’s deputy is killed, passenger injured in high-speed crash
An off-duty Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was killed early Thursday morning after he drove a vintage sports car into a light pole in Temple City and was ejected from the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A female passenger also suffered unknown injuries when the vehicle, a 1965 MKIII Shelby Cobra, crashed into a sign near the intersection of Santa Anita Avenue and Freer Street and rammed the pole, a CHP spokesperson said.
The deceased driver was a 33-year-old Sheriff’s Department deputy a spokesperson for the department confirmed.
CHP investigators said the exact cause of the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m., was still under review, but they had determined that speeding was a contributing factor.
The view from Sacramento
For reporting and exclusive analysis from bureau chief John Myers, get our California Politics newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.