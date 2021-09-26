One dead, five injured in Pacoima collision

One person was killed and five others were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. on Laurel Canyon Boulevard near Mercer Street, fire officials said. Details about the crash and its cause were not available. One car hit an apartment building and struck someone inside, who was not seriously injured.

One person was declared dead at the scene, fire officials said. The deceased’s identity victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Two people were trapped in a vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, officials said. In all, five people were taken to the hospital.