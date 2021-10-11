Plane crashes into home near high school in San Diego County

A small plane crashed near Santana High School in Santee, Calif., on Monday afternoon, sparking fires in a residential area, authorities said.

Santee Fire Chief John Garlow said a twin-engine plane reportedly crashed into at least one home, then struck a box truck in a residential area near Greencastle Street and Jeremy Street in the San Diego County city.

Two people who suffered burns were taken to a hospital.

Video from a 10News helicopter showed two residential buildings on fire, with what appeared to be a gutted UPS truck nearby. Firefighters were working to douse the blaze.

Advertisement

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials asked the public to avoid the area. Santana High School officials tweeted that all students were “secure.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.