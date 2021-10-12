Advertisement
California

Brush fire burning outside Beale Air Force Base in Northern California

By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
Firefighters were battling a brush fire outside Beale Air Force Base, about 40 miles north of Sacramento, on Tuesday.

The blaze broke out in the afternoon and prompted evacuations of homes west of Camp Beale Highway shortly before 2 p.m., according to base officials.

Children attending a youth center were also evacuated, base officials said.

Personnel with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection were assisting base firefighters with the incident.

CalFire officials estimated the fire grew to about 40 to 50 acres and was about 20% contained.

Shortly after 4 p.m., base residents were cleared to return to their homes, according to the Air Force.

Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

