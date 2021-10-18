Fatal crash shuts down southbound 110 Freeway north of 101 Freeway

The southbound 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles was closed Monday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash.

The crash occurred at 7:41 p.m. on the southbound 110 just north of the 101 Freeway, said Officer Patrick Kimball of the California Highway Patrol.

A man was declared dead at the scene at 7:59 p.m., Kimball said.

Kimball did not identify the man or give his age.

A SigAlert shutting down all lanes of the southbound 110 at the crash site was in effect until 10:51 p.m., according to the CHP.

Information about the crash was scant Monday night.

Kimball told The Times he wasn’t able to say how many vehicles were involved, how the victim died or what may have caused the crash.