Police arrest husband of Chula Vista woman who went missing in January

Nine months after a Chula Vista, Calif., mother disappeared, police on Tuesday announced the arrest of her husband in connection with the case.

Larry Millete was arrested on suspicion of murder in the disappearance of his wife, Maya “May” Millete.

Few other new details were released. Police scheduled a news conference for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

May Millete was last seen Jan. 7 in the home in eastern Chula Vista, south of San Diego, that she shared with her husband and their children. Her family has said she stopped responding that day to a family text chain, and a few days later missed a planned family trip to Big Bear to celebrate her eldest daughter’s birthday.

Authorities previously named Larry Millete, 39, as a person of interest in the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, Chula Vista police and other agencies surrounded the couple’s home.

Leticia Krawcion, who lives nearby, was driving home about 12:15 p.m. when she saw several police vehicles, including an armored SWAT vehicle, heading to the home. When officers gathered outside the home, they announced themselves with a loudspeaker and fired flash-bang munitions, she said.

She said she saw officers walk out of the home with a man in handcuffs, though she could not identify him.

“It makes me feel some kind of comfort for their family,” knowing that a suspect was in custody, Krawcion said.