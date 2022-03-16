Advertisement
California

Deputies arrest 86-year-old man on suspicion of murdering wife in Orange County

A police SUV parked outside a suburban home with yellow crime scene tape
Orange County sheriff’s deputies respond to the 28000 block of Via Arriaga in Mission Viejo, where a woman in her 80s was found dead Tuesday inside a home.
(Orange County Sheriff’s Department)
By Gregory YeeStaff Writer 
An 86-year-old Mission Viejo man was arrested Wednesday, a day after he was detained when his wife was found dead in their home, authorities said.

William Wiley was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, “based on the interviews conducted by investigators and evidence at the scene,” according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Family members told investigators Wiley had previously been diagnosed with dementia, deputies said.

Authorities didn’t publicly identify his wife Wednesday and said the release of her name was pending an autopsy.

Deputies responded about 1 p.m. Tuesday to the home in the 28000 block of Via Arriaga regarding a dead woman in her 80s, the department said in a Twitter post.

The home is located in Casta Del Sol, a gated 55-and-over community, sheriff’s officials said.

“Deputies arrived and determined the circumstances of the woman’s death [to be] suspicious,” the department said.

Further information on the case wasn’t available Wednesday.

California
Gregory Yee

Gregory Yee is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining the newsroom in 2021, he spent five years covering criminal justice and breaking news for the Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C. He is a native Southern Californian and graduated from UC Irvine in 2012 with a degree in journalism and Spanish literature.

