There’s no telling when the nasty smell in Carson will be gone, county officials say

Three weeks after a foul smell was first reported in Carson, Los Angeles County officials say they can’t predict when the odor will dissipate, and residents are fed up: They’ve filed a lawsuit alleging a warehouse fire caused the stench.

Late last week, officials said the smell, which was first reported Oct. 3, would go away within three to five days after chemicals were sprayed in the Dominguez Channel. That timeline was revised to this weekend after efforts to combat the odor were hampered by low supplies of a biodegradable neutralizer.

For the record: In an earlier version of this article, the director of Los Angeles County Public Works was misidentified as Mark Pastrella. His surname is Pestrella.

But at a news conference Friday, county officials would not commit to when the smell — which has been likened to rotten eggs and vomit — would be gone.

L.A. County Public Works Department Director Mark Pestrella said that, based on recent readings, the levels of hydrogen sulfide gas that is causing the odor have decreased significantly since crews started spraying the channel. And officials expect a significant reduction in the smell by this weekend, but they couldn’t promise how long it would linger.

“I can’t predict when the event will be over for individuals because each individual has a different sensitivity to hydrogen sulfide gas,” Pestrella said.

Even minimal levels of the gas can affect the public. The smell has been causing headaches and nausea, among other symptoms.

Officials say the levels of noxious gas are too low to cause long-term health effects, but have advised residents to avoid prolonged outdoor exercise at night and in the early morning.

Workers have been spraying a biodegradable neutralizer into the Dominguez Channel, a 15.7-mile aqueduct in southern Los Angeles County, but applying it during high tide allowed much of the chemical to wash away. Operations are now continuing at low tide, and workers are also aerating the water and lighting the channel at night because they think the bacteria causing the smell is photosensitive, Pestrella said.

“The first application was last Friday, and we received our full shipment [of the biodegradable spray] and began the daily application on Tuesday,” said Kerjon Lee, a spokesperson for L.A. County Public Works. “We’re spraying in a robust way, something like 3,700 gallons a day.”

There also are plans to dredge the channel to remove debris from the bottom. But that could be a months-long process, officials said, and no start date has been suggested.

Residents filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that a warehouse fire last month caused the smell.

The company that leased the warehouse, which contained flammable ethanol-based hand sanitizer, maintained unsafe conditions, the lawsuit states, and those circumstances caused the fire, which left charred debris and scorched sanitizer after the warehouse wasn’t properly cleaned.

Firefighters said the Sept. 30 blaze, which burned intensely and sent plumes of black smoke across L.A., started in boxes of rubbing alcohol. About 200 firefighters responded to the scene in the 16300 block of South Avalon Boulevard. Three were injured fighting the flames.

In the days after the fire, debris flowed into the Dominguez Channel, the lawsuit alleges, and caused the decay of vegetation, which produced the flammable, toxic and corrosive hydrogen sulfide gas.

Art Naturals, the cosmetics company that leases the warehouse, and owners Prologis Inc. and Liberty Property were negligent and created a public nuisance, the suit states.

Pestrella said he didn’t know about the lawsuit and would not comment on it. However, he confirmed that officials were aware of an “improper discharge” into the channel, which is being investigated. He declined to comment further on that county investigation.

“We routinely recover improperly disposed materials in the waterways of L.A. County, and Dominguez Channel is no different,” he said. “We have found materials in the water indicative that there was some discharge at some point before the incident occurred that is contributing” to the smell.

Times staff writers Andrew J. Campa and Christian Martinez contributed to this report.