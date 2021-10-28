One person in custody after incident at LAX; air traffic holding on the ground

Los Angeles International Airport police took a person into custody Thursday night following an incident in the vicinity of Terminal 1, according to authorities.

Airport officials said the incident did not involve an active shooter and no one was injured, but did not provide other details.

The Federal Aviation Administration held air traffic on the ground while the police activity unfolded.

Airport officials said just before 8 p.m. that they expected the FAA to allow flights to resume “shortly.”

Further details about the incident, the person in custody and the police investigation were not immediately available Thursday night.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.