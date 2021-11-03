L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Wednesday morning.

Garcetti, who is fully vaccinated, “is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room,” according to a statement posted on Twitter.

The mayor is attending a United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland. He was originally set to moderate a panel “on international finance to support city climate action” before participating in another discussion regarding solutions and challenges to tackling climate change, according to a schedule released by his office.

Garcetti, 50, got his first vaccine dose in January. At the time, he wasn’t in line to receive the vaccine, but medical personnel recommended he get the shot because he was working at Dodger Stadium as part of the city’s vaccination effort.

It’s unclear at this point what specific vaccine Garcetti received, or whether he’s gotten a booster shot.

Garcetti’s young daughter also tested positive for COVID-19 last December.