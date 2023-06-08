Mayor Karen Bass tests positive for COVID-19, feels ‘fine’

Mayor Karen Bass, pictured after signing the city budget at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on May 26.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening, her office said Thursday.

Bass is “is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines,” according to a statement from her press office.

The mayor is vaccinated and boosted and has not previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

