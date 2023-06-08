Advertisement
California

Mayor Karen Bass tests positive for COVID-19, feels ‘fine’

Mayor Karen Bass smiling and holding papers
Mayor Karen Bass, pictured after signing the city budget at City Hall in downtown Los Angeles on May 26.
(Christina House/Los Angeles Times)
By Julia WickStaff Writer 
Share

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday evening, her office said Thursday.

Bass is “is feeling fine and will continue to work remotely as she follows public health guidelines,” according to a statement from her press office.

The mayor is vaccinated and boosted and has not previously tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office.

CaliforniaL.A. Politics COVID-19 Pandemic
Julia Wick

Julia Wick is a Metro reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering Los Angeles City Hall. She was part of the team that was a 2022 Pulitzer Prize finalist in breaking news for work covering a fatal shooting on the set of the film “Rust.” Previously, she was the author of the Essential California newsletter. Before joining The Times in 2019, Wick was the editor in chief of LAist and a senior editor at Longreads. She is a native Angeleno.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement