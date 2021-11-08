Fountain Valley police arrest 3 on suspicion of unlawful cannabis cultivation

Fountain Valley police announced Monday the arrest of three people suspected of unlawfully cultivating marijuana plants, altering utilities and the felony theft of electrical services.

Police said they received information between July and October of four possible residential marijuana cultivation operations within the city of Fountain Valley. Investigations of those properties after search warrants were served at each location later revealed that each residence had been converted for indoor cultivation.

While California voters in 2016 approved Prop. 64, allowing the recreational usage and cultivation of marijuana for those 21 or older, state law maintains a limit of six plants per person over 18.

Police seized nearly 1,600 plants from the four properties, authorities said.

Additionally, police said they discovered each residence had an electrical bypass in place that allowed for about $134,000 in electrical services to be stolen from Southern California Edison.

The names of the three suspects and the days on which the warrants were executed were not immediately available.

