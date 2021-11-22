Northbound 5 Freeway in San Diego closed after second water main bursts

Two water mains in downtown San Diego burst on Sunday — the first flooding city streets and the second shutting down all of the northbound lanes of the 5 Freeway at state Route 163.

Caltrans reported on Twitter just before 11 p.m. that the 5 Freeway northbound near Balboa Park was being closed because of flooding. By that point, water had been gushing onto the freeway for about four hours.

When the main burst, shortly before 7 p.m., rocks and debris were blown onto the freeway, the California Highway Patrol said.

One motorist, an Uber driver, told the CHP that water broke through his windshield, injuring his passenger. Several other vehicles in the area also were hit by the debris, according to a CHP online log.

Fox 5 San Diego reported that one person was taken to a hospital to be treated.

By 8:45 p.m., Caltrans announced that the right lanes of the northbound 5 near Hawthorne Street were being shut down because of flooding. Just before 11 p.m., all the northbound lanes of the freeway in the area were closed.

Workers cleaned up the Phenix Salon Suites after a broken water main sent water into downtown streets Sunday. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

The CHP also said the ramp from State Route 163 to the 5 northbound was shut down.

Shortly before 1 a.m., water to the broken main was finally shut off, according to the CHP. That came nearly six hours after the main burst.

The freeway closures came hours after an earlier water main break sent water flowing down downtown streets, creating a sinkhole and flooding at least one business in the East Village area.

Crews began work to repair the two breaks — one at 11th Avenue and A Street and the second on the ramp from state Route 163 to Fourth Avenue, city spokesperson Arian Collins said late Sunday.

Drivers were asked to avoid the areas if possible as repairs were being done. No estimate was available on when the work would be completed, he said.

Collins said the pipe that burst on 11th Avenue near A Street was a 24-inch transmission water main. That break was reported just before 3:30 p.m., according to police.

Collins said water to that main was turned off about 6:45 p.m., although some water was seen still flowing about a half-hour later.

The surging water caused pavement at the intersection of 11th Avenue and A Street to cave in, forming what appeared to be a large sinkhole full of water. The road nearby also buckled.

A broken water main sent water into downtown San Diego streets on Sunday. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune )

Rocks and debris were strewn across the intersection. Some nearby intersections also lost power, leaving traffic lights dark.

At least one business in the Vantage Pointe building on 10th Avenue flooded. Workers could be seen cleaning up water inside the Phenix Salon Suites, in a street-level space. Sandbags were placed near the building to try to block more water from entering.

The rising water also enveloped several makeshift homeless dwellings near the intersection of A Street and 10th Avenue.

The city brought in two water wagons to assist customers left without water. One was set up at Ash Street and 10th Avenue and the other at B Street and 11th Avenue, Collins said.