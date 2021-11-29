Body found in pond near La Sierra University in Riverside

Riverside police were investigating the discovery of a body near a college campus Monday.

The body was discovered by a maintenance worker about 10:30 a.m. in a pond in the 4500 block of Riverwalk Parkway near the entrance to La Sierra University.

Video captured by OnScene.TV showed Riverwalk Parkway blocked off as investigators worked the scene.

Riverside police officials did not immediately respond to questions as of Monday afternoon.

This story will be updated.