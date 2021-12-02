Advertisement
California

3 men injured in falls at border wall in Otay Mesa; 4th rescued atop barrier

Rainwater flows from San Diego toward the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Otay Mesa in February. Four people were found near the border wall early Wednesday, Border Patrol agents said.
(Alejandro Tamayo / San Diego Union-Tribune)
By Alex Riggins
San Diego Union-Tribune
OTAY MESA — 

Three men were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after falling from the international border wall in Otay Mesa, and firefighters rescued a fourth person from the top of the barrier, officials said.

Border Patrol agents encountered the four men, who were allegedly trying to enter the country unlawfully, around 2:45 a.m. about a half-mile west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to a Border Patrol statement. Three men appeared to have injured their legs in apparent falls from the border barrier.

Agents requested a response from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and provided medical aid until firefighters arrived, according to the Border Patrol. Once fire personnel arrived, paramedics took the injured men to a hospital, according to an online Fire-Rescue Department log.

The extent of the men’s injuries was unknown, but at least some of them were believed to be serious, according to Fire-Rescue Department logs.

Firefighters rescued a fourth person from a secondary barrier, and agents took him into custody, according to the Border Patrol.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Updates

10:52 a.m. Dec. 2, 2021: This story was updated with additional details from the Border Patrol.

California
Alex Riggins

Alex Riggins came to The San Diego Union-Tribune in 2018 from City News Service. He previously worked in Idaho for the Times-News. The Idaho Press Club named him Rookie of the Year in 2015. He is a La Mesa native and proud Helix Highlander, Grossmont Griffin and San Diego State Aztec.

