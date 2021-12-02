3 men injured in falls at border wall in Otay Mesa; 4th rescued atop barrier
Three men were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning after falling from the international border wall in Otay Mesa, and firefighters rescued a fourth person from the top of the barrier, officials said.
Border Patrol agents encountered the four men, who were allegedly trying to enter the country unlawfully, around 2:45 a.m. about a half-mile west of the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, according to a Border Patrol statement. Three men appeared to have injured their legs in apparent falls from the border barrier.
Agents requested a response from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and provided medical aid until firefighters arrived, according to the Border Patrol. Once fire personnel arrived, paramedics took the injured men to a hospital, according to an online Fire-Rescue Department log.
The extent of the men’s injuries was unknown, but at least some of them were believed to be serious, according to Fire-Rescue Department logs.
Firefighters rescued a fourth person from a secondary barrier, and agents took him into custody, according to the Border Patrol.
