Advertisement
Share
California

Beverly Hills police make arrest in Jacqueline Avant’s killing, sources say

Music executive Clarence Avant and his wife, Jacqueline Avant.
Music executive Clarence Avant and his wife, Jacqueline Avant, attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Oct. 7, 2016. Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed in her home on Wednesday.
(Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)
By Richard Winton
Nathan Solis
Share

Beverly Hills police have made an arrest in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, a prominent Los Angeles philanthropist, political insider and the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, sources familiar with the matter told The Times.

Officials plan a 12:30 p.m. news conference to release details.

“It is a sad case, and although we are happy we have an arrest, I feel so bad for the family,” Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook told The Times.

Jacqueline and Clarence Avant lived in the upscale Trousdale Estates neighborhood in the city of Beverly Hills. Early Wednesday morning, at least one person got into their home and shot Jacqueline. Clarence and a security guard were also at the home during the shooting, Stainbrook said.

Advertisement

Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

California

A beloved philanthropist, a music legend and a shocking killing in Beverly Hills

Jacqueline Avant, philanthropist and friend to presidents and entertainment stars, was shot to death in her Beverly Hills home

Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 1100 block of Maytor Place shortly before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, and officers found Jacqueline with a gunshot wound when they arrived. She was taken to Cedars-Sinai Hospital, where she later died.

The chief said it appeared that nothing obvious had been taken from the home, but it will take some time to say with certainty.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that at least one intruder made it into the home before the shooting. Aerial video of the scene Wednesday showed a sliding glass door that appeared to have been shattered.

Avant, 81, was a prominent figure in national Democratic politics for decades as well as an L.A. philanthropist.

She served at one time as the president of the Neighbors of Watts, a support group for the South Central Community Child Care Center and as entertainment chairman of the NOW benefit auction.

Her husband is a legendary figure in the music industry, working with or advising such stars as Jimmy Smith, Lalo Schifrin, Babyface, Bill Withers, Sixto Rodriguez, the SOS Band and Cherrelle.

Known as the “Black Godfather,” he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2016 and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2021.

Avant’s slaying sent shockwaves through Hollywood as well as political circles, where she was a beloved figure.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 07: Music Executive Clarence Avant (R) and his wife Jacqueline Avant attend a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

California

The killing of Jacqueline Avant: What we know about the investigation

Community leaders are calling for Los Angeles County and Beverly Hills to offer a reward in the case, hoping that can help detectives solve it.

Reginald Hudlin, who directed a 2019 documentary about Clarence Avant, described Jacqueline as “a universally loved and admired role model in our community and in our lives” and said he was devastated by the news.

Their daughter, Nicole Avant, served as U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas during President Obama’s administration and is married to Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive and chief content officer for Netflix. In 2007, she described her parents’ deep ties to Democratic leaders, including Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Former President Clinton was among those who paid tribute to Avant after the shooting, tweeting that she was “a wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years.”

“She inspired admiration, respect & affection in everyone who knew her,” Clinton said. “We are heartbroken. She will be deeply missed.”

California
Richard Winton

Richard Winton is an investigative crime writer for the Los Angeles Times and part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for public service in 2011. Known as @lacrimes on Twitter, during 25 years at The Times he also has been part of the breaking news staff that won Pulitzers in 1998, 2004 and 2016.

Nathan Solis

Nathan Solis is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously worked for Courthouse News Service, where he wrote both breaking news and enterprise stories ranging from criminal justice to homelessness and politics. Before that, Solis was at the Redding Record Searchlight as a multimedia journalist, where he anchored coverage of the destructive 2017 fires in Northern California. Earlier in his career, he worked for Eastsider L.A.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement