California

College student who traveled to East Coast is L.A. County’s 2nd Omicron case

A COVID-19 testing site at LAX
Arriving travelers line up to get a free COVID-19 rapid test at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Luke Money
Rong-Gong Lin II
Health officials reported Los Angeles County’s second confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus Monday: a college student who had recently returned from the East Coast.

The student, who officials said had been traveling for the holidays, is fully vaccinated and had mild COVID-19 symptoms. The person is currently self-isolating.

Close contacts who have been identified are quarantining and being tested for infection, according to the county Department of Public Health.

“Public Health is working with the university to determine if there are any additional close contacts,” officials said in a statement. “Based on travel history, it is likely that the infection was acquired outside of Los Angeles County.”

Officials did not provide the age or gender of the student or say what college the person attended.

“While we are still determining the transmissibility and the severity of Omicron, I encourage residents and travelers to take additional steps to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated or boosters, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Layering on as many protections as possible will give us a better opportunity to slow the spread of this potentially dangerous variant as we prepare for holiday gatherings and a potential winter surge.”

The latest report comes four days after L.A. County confirmed its first case of the highly mutated strain. Officials said that infection was likely also travel-related, as the person had returned to L.A. after flying to South Africa via London on Nov. 22.

Additional Omicron cases have been documented in San Francisco and in Alameda County.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

