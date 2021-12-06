College student who traveled to East Coast is L.A. County’s 2nd Omicron case

Health officials reported Los Angeles County’s second confirmed case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus Monday: a college student who had recently returned from the East Coast.

The student, who officials said had been traveling for the holidays, is fully vaccinated and had mild COVID-19 symptoms. The person is currently self-isolating.

Close contacts who have been identified are quarantining and being tested for infection, according to the county Department of Public Health.

“Public Health is working with the university to determine if there are any additional close contacts,” officials said in a statement. “Based on travel history, it is likely that the infection was acquired outside of Los Angeles County.”

Officials did not provide the age or gender of the student or say what college the person attended.

“While we are still determining the transmissibility and the severity of Omicron, I encourage residents and travelers to take additional steps to protect yourself and those around you by getting vaccinated or boosters, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement. “Layering on as many protections as possible will give us a better opportunity to slow the spread of this potentially dangerous variant as we prepare for holiday gatherings and a potential winter surge.”

The latest report comes four days after L.A. County confirmed its first case of the highly mutated strain. Officials said that infection was likely also travel-related, as the person had returned to L.A. after flying to South Africa via London on Nov. 22.

Additional Omicron cases have been documented in San Francisco and in Alameda County.