Advertisement
Share
California

L.A. County records first case of Omicron variant

Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport.
Air China flight crew members in hazmat suits walk through the arrivals area at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Rong-Gong Lin II
Luke Money
Share

Los Angeles County reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus Thursday evening.

County health officials said the infection was most probably travel related, as the individual had returned from South Africa via London on Nov. 22.

“The individual, who is a fully vaccinated adult and a Los Angeles County resident, is self-isolating, and their symptoms are improving without medical care. A small number of close contacts in Los Angeles have been identified and, to date, all have tested negative and have no symptoms,” the county said in a statement.

Confirmation of the variant in the nation’s most populous county came as officials urged residents to get tested for the coronavirus more frequently when it makes sense to do so — particularly if they plan to travel or gather with family or friends during the holiday season.

Advertisement

Increased testing has long been a centerpiece of both the local and federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Such screenings have grown even more important following the discovery of the new highly mutated strain.

L.A. County plans will instruct skilled nursing facilities to introduce more routine testing of residents and staff, “and to offer rapid testing for visitors that are entering any indoor spaces at these facilities,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

In partnership with the state and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county also will set up a free rapid testing site Friday for arriving passengers at the international terminal at Los Angeles International Airport.

“Testing remains essential. It’s an important tool in quickly detecting cases and allowing us, therefore, to reduce spread,” Ferrer said.
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 variant named omicron during a visit to the National Institutes of Health, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Politics

‘We need to be ready’ — Biden unveils COVID-19 plan as Omicron arrives ahead of winter

President Biden said Thursday that his plan for COVID-19 ‘pulls no punches.’

Expanded testing was also one of the primary pillars of a winter response plan President Biden unveiled earlier in the day.

Along with requiring insurance companies to reimburse people for the purchase of home tests, 50 million such tests are expected to be distributed to community health centers and rural clinics, where those without insurance can access them at no cost.

Ferrer welcomed those efforts, saying the cost — about $10 to $12 a pop — is prohibitive for some.

“So for people who don’t have those [financial] resources, it’s going to be super important that insurance covers it, and that for people who are uninsured or underinsured, that we make sure that there’s easy access,” she said during a briefing.

Rapid tests, which offer results in 15 minutes using a kit that can be taken anywhere, help people know if they’re essentially safe before heading to work or going to a social gathering, Ferrer said.

“It creates a lot of safety for you and it also creates safety for the rest of us,” she said.

San Francisco, CA - A busy Saturday morning at San Francisco's Embarcadaro where locals and tourists visit the Farmer's Market. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

How San Francisco confirmed the first U.S. Omicron case so quickly

A UC San Francisco lab that analyzes coronavirus test results is a big reason behind the quick identification of the Omicron variant in California.

A medical worker wears plastic gloves at a temporary screening clinic for the coronavirus in Seoul.

Science

How bad will Omicron be? Scientists won’t really know for months

Omicron’s impact on the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on a variety of factors that will take days to weeks for scientists to untangle.

FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial in the new COVID-19, on-campus testing lab, Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Boston University in Boston. The United States has improved its surveillance system for tracking new coronavirus variants such as omicron, boosting its capacity by tens of thousands of samples since early 2021. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

California

California confirms nation’s first Omicron variant coronavirus case

As expected, the Omicron coronavirus variant, first detected last month, has reached the U.S., with the first case found in California.

Passengers walk at the lobby for the international arrivals at Kansai International Airport in Osaka, western Japan, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Japan confirmed on Tuesday its first case of the new omicron coronavirus variant, a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia, an official said.(Yukie Nishizawa/Kyodo News via AP)

Business

The Omicron variant is starting to weigh on travel: ‘Two steps forward and one step back’

As more countries detect cases of the Omicron variant, conferences and business gatherings are being canceled. U.S. travel hasn’t yet been curtailed.

Manhattan Beach, CA - November 29: Scenes from Manhattan Beach, CA, as restaurants continue with outdoor dining, as the newest COVID-19 variant Omicron continues to spread across the globe, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

California

L.A. County has no plans for an Omicron lockdown

No significant new coronavirus-related restrictions are planned in Los Angeles County despite the emergence of the Omicron variant.

CaliforniaCOVID-19 VaccinesCOVID-19 Pandemic
Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a metro reporter based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at the Los Angeles Times in 2004.

Luke Money

Luke Money is a Metro reporter covering breaking news at the Los Angeles Times. He previously was a reporter and assistant city editor for the Daily Pilot, a Times Community News publication in Orange County, and before that wrote for the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. He earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Arizona.

Subscribers Are Reading

Advertisement